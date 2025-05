Request for transfer of license

On May 23, 2025, Cox Radio, LLC, licensee of KJSR(FM), 103.3 MHz, Tulsa, Oklahoma, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the station’s license to Zoellner Media Group LLC. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/KJSR/applications-and-related-materials#assignments

