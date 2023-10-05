Queen + Adam Lambert bring the hits at Rhapsody Tour kickoff

By Jill Lances

Queen + Adam Lambert returned to the stage for the first time in over a year on Wednesday, October 4, launching the North American leg of their Rhapsody Tour at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The band treated fans to a 150-minute set full of favorites like "Don't Stop Me Now," "Radio Ga Ga," "Another One Bites the Dust" and "Somebody To Love" as well as tracks like "Stone Cold Crazy," which according to setlist.fm hasn't been played since 2018, "I'm In Love With My Car," "'39" and "Is This The World We Created…?," marking Lambert's first time singing the tune.

Other hits performed include “Fat Bottomed Girls,” “Killer Queen,” “Under Pressure,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and "Bohemian Rhapsody,” with the show ending with “We Will Rock You," a reprise of "Radio Ga Ga" and “We Are The Champions.”

Queen + Adam Lambert play Baltimore, Maryland, again Thursday, October 5; the tour wraps with a two-night stand at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium November 11 and 12. A complete list of dates can be found at queenonline.com.

