Queen highlights “Bohemian Rhapsody” for the latest 'Queen The Greatest Live'

Queen Production Ltd.

By Jill Lances

Queen is taking a look at one of their classic anthems, "Bohemian Rhapsody," in episode 37 of their weekly YouTube series, Queen The Greatest Live.

Queen has included "Bohemian Rhapsody" in every concert they've played since 1975. The clip features a medley of performances of the iconic song, which appeared on their 1975 album, A Night At The Opera.

"That one really took us into another league," drummer Roger Taylor once said of the single, which was the band's first U.K. #1. "It was a game-changer."

Performances featured in the clip include the band at London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1975, Japan's Seibu Lions Stadium and England's Milton Keynes Bowl in 1982, Brazil's Rock In Rio in 1985 and London's Wembley Stadium in 1986.

Next week on Queen The Greatest Live: "Love of My Life."

