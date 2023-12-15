Queen highlights their classic encore, “We Will Rock You,” in latest episode of 'Queen The Greatest Live'

Queen is taking a deep dive into their ultimate encore, "We Will Rock You," on the latest episode of their weekly YouTube series, Queen the Greatest Live.

As they continue their encore exploration, the band gives fans a glimpse into how frontman Freddie Mercury used the tune to better connect with their audience wherever they were playing.

The mashup opens with Queen at England's Milton Keynes Bowl in 1982, which is followed by the frontman saluting the audience at a 1986 show in Hungary by walking out draped in the Union Jack, only to turn around and reveal Hungary's white, red and green flag. He does a similar thing in the next clip, unveiling the Brazilian flag during Rock in Rio in 1985, and then in Japan at another 1985 show.

The episode ends with the full Milton Keynes performance of the song, with the audience clapping and singing along at full volume.

"'We Will Rock You' brings people together," Brian May, who penned the tune, shares. "That's probably the best thing of all…"

Next week on Queen the Greatest Live: "21st Century Queen."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.