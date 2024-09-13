Queen releases new AI-assisted music video for "The Night Comes Down" ahead of 'Queen I' rerelease

Queen has just released a new video for "The Night Comes Down," a track on their debut album, Queen I, which is getting a "collector's edition" release on Oct. 25.

The video features archival footage of the band from the '70s, including shots of them performing onstage. However, according to the band, "Following a collaboration with an artist specializing in AI, some of those images have been given a whole new dimension. Hopefully, the end result is a sense of what it was like being around the band as their extraordinary journey began."

The AI aspect of the video seems largely to involve psychedelic animation of the footage of the band performing, but it's not clear.

"The track is something I'm incredibly proud of; I wrote it 50 years ago and it's taken all this time for it to become a single ... so I'm excited," said Queen guitarist Brian May in an Instagram post. "I hope you enjoy."

As previously reported, a physical 7-inch vinyl single of the song is available for preorder now; it'll be released Oct. 4. As for the collector's edition of Queen I, it comes with six CDs and one LP, featuring 63 tracks with 43 brand new mixes, plus a 108-page book featuring handwritten lyrics and memorabilia. It'll also be released as a single CD and two-CD deluxe edition, as well as on vinyl, picture disc and cassette.

