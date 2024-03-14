'Queen Rock Montreal' to be released on LP, CD, Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD

Earlier this year, Queen debuted the classic concert Queen Rock Montreal in IMAX theaters and now the band is giving music fans another chance to experience it.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to release Queen Rock Montreal as a double Blu-ray or double 4K Ultra High Definition package. Disc one features the concert in full frame along with the band's legendary Live Aid performance, while disc two has the concert in widescreen format and also includes behind-the-scenes footage from Live Aid rehearsals. The 4K Ultra High Definition package includes both discs, with the performance in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound.

Queen Rock Montreal will also be released as a two-CD or three-LP set, featuring a 28-track set list, including songs like "We Will Rock You," "We Are The Champions," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." It will also come out on three-LP colored transparent blue vinyl exclusively via the Queen online store.

And Queen has just shared a preview of the release with a new video for the performance of "Let Me Entertain You," a track from their 1978 album, Jazz.

All formats are set to drop May 10 and are available for preorder now.

Queen Rock Montreal is a recording of the band's November 1981 stand at the Montreal Forum, which was their fourth time playing the venue. The IMAX screening brought in $4.1 million globally in its first weekend, making it the biggest IMAX exclusive event opening ever.

