'Queen Rock Montreal' theatrical release extended

If you missed the chance to see Queen Rock Montreal in IMAX theaters last weekend, you now have a second chance.

The film’s IMAX release has been extended, with additional showings set to run from Friday, January 26, to Thursday, February 1.

The extension comes after the initial IMAX weekend brought in $4.1 million globally, to make it the biggest IMAX exclusive event opening ever.

Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor caught a screening of the IMAX film, and in a new video they share what it was like to see the concert on such a big screen.

“I’ve never seen anything that makes you feel quite so involved with the performance,” Roger shares. “And the great surprise for me was how f****** good we were.”

“The quality of the shots is amazing, really amazing, but the energy is there, my God there’s a lot of energy,” May adds. “As Roger said when we finished watching it, 'Bloody hell, we weren’t bad were we?'”

As for seeing the late Freddie Mercury onstage again, Brian notes, "It's just something you really treasure these days. You want to see every breath he takes. ... It makes us very emotional seeing that."

“Fred was just the most inspiring frontman. I have no bad memories, just joy working with him,” Roger recalls. “I guess it’s a good snapshot of Freddie probably near the height of his powers.”

Tickets for Queen Rock Montreal are on sale now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.