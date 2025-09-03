Queen’s Brian May shreds on new version of The Struts’ ‘Could Have Been Me’

"Could Have Been Me" single artwork. (StrutsSound)
By Jill Lances & Josh Johnson
Queen's Brian May has teamed The Struts for a new version of the U.K. band’s breakout hit "Could Have Been Me." 
May shreds a guitar solo on the updated track, which also includes an extended outro.
"Working with Luke [Spiller] and The Struts has been a joyous journey for me," May previously shared. "I became obsessed with this great song ever since I was inspired by the original version and felt an uncontrollable urge to mess with it! It carries a great positive message for rebellious kids of all ages. And, together, WE ROCK!!"

The song is now available via digital outlets. In addition, a video featuring May performing with The Struts is on YouTube.

The original "Could Have Been Me" was released in 2013 in the U.K. before it became a hit in the U.S. in 2015. It appears on the band's debut album, Everybody Wants, and was later featured in the 2021 animated movie Sing 2.

