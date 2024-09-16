Queen’s Brian May warns fans about backstage ticket scam

Queen guitarist Brian May is warning fans about a scam that has been shared on social media that appears to show him pushing special backstage tickets to his next gig.

May shared a video on Instagram that was originally posted to TikTok, where it appears as though May is offering 10 people backstage tickets to his next show for $800, a markdown from their original price of $2,000.

In big letters, May marks the video as “FAKE!!!” and shares in the caption, “THIS IS A VILE SCAM --- I was just alerted to this horrible criminal activity.”

He adds, “I'll let you know how I get on stamping out this disgusting attempt to steal money from trusting fans.”

May was first alerted to the scam when a fan shared the video, and he commented, “My God. This is horrific." He noted, “I suppose this is now so easy to do - and there are always people who will sink to any depths to try to make a quick buck. Disgusting."

He added that he was “feeling violated" and wrote, “I certainly don't feel comfortable or safe in the world as it has become now. Will all have to try to hold onto what is real in our lives.”

