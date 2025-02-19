Queen’s Brian May plays surprise show in London, gives update on health

Queen guitarist Brian May gave a surprise performance Tuesday at the Gibson Garage in London. He performed on the first day of Gibson Garage Fest and helped celebrate the launch of the new Gibson Custom Brian May SJ-200 12 String acoustic guitar.

May took part in a Q&A and performed Queen's "Love of My Life" on the guitar. He was then joined by singer/songwriter Arielle for a cover of The Everly Brothers' tune "So Sad (to Watch Good Love Go Bad)" and his 1992 solo track "Love Token."

In other May news, the rocker has given fans an update on his health.

May announced in September he had suffered a minor stroke that left his ability to play guitar in doubt, and he's now sharing with Premiere Guitar just how bad things were.

“I couldn’t get a fork from the table to my mouth without it all going all over the place,” he says in an interview. “It was scary.”

May was fortunate, though, as his health started improving rather quickly.

“After only a few days, it’s amazing what you can get back,” he says. “By sheer willpower, you just start retraining your muscle.”

May adds that he’s now gotten about 95% of his abilities back, sharing, “The short answer is, I’m good.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.