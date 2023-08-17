Queen’s Brian May hints at the band’s touring future

Queen + Adam Lambert are due to hit the road on their Rhapsody tour in the fall — and there's a chance it may be the last time folks see them on tour.

May, 76, teased during the tour announcement, "This may be the last time … who knows?" And in a new interview with Planet Rock, he shares some more thoughts on the subject.

When asked if this will be their last tour, May said, “Y’know it always feels a bit that way. It’s like, how long can we do this? ... You get problems as you get older, which you don't really want to talk about, but it makes doing what you do that bit harder every time.”

“But there will come a day when we can't, it ain't gonna work. For the time being, if we can do it, we do it," May added.

Being away from family is also an issue, with May noting that the upcoming tour will have him away for two months. He said if they do tour again in the future, it probably won’t be for such long stretches of time.

“I'm thinking maybe it [the Rhapsody tour] will be the last time I want to be away from home for such a long time, cause I don't know how much time I have left,” he says. “I would probably prefer to do it in shorter stabs.”

Queen + Adam Lambert will kick off their Rhapsody tour in North America October 15 in Baltimore, Maryland. They have also booked dates in Japan in 2024. A complete list of dates can be found at queenonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.