Queen’s Brian May reveals his fears about AI influence on music

By Jill Lances

The effect artificial intelligence will have on music has been the subject of hot debate, and Queen's Brian May has shared his thoughts on the subject.

"I think a lot of great stuff will come from AI, because it is going to increase the powers of humans to solve problems," May shares in an interview with Guitar PlayerBut he says, "[M]y major concern with it now is in the artistic area. I think by this time next year the landscape will be completely different. We won't know what's been created by AI and what's been created by humans."

He continues, “I think we might look back on 2023 as the last year when humans really dominated the music scene. ... It makes me feel apprehensive, and I’m preparing to feel sad about this.”

May shares that he's worried about “the potential for AI to cause evil” in all areas, not just music.

“I think the whole thing is massively scary. It’s much more far-reaching than anybody realized — well, certainly than I realized," he says.

