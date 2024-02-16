Queen’s Roger Taylor selling Los Angeles home for $6.2 million

Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Queen's Roger Taylor is selling his Los Angeles home. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer has put his Spanish-style villa in the Hollywood Hills on the market, according to the Robb Report.

Taylor purchased the 4,300-square-foot home in the early 1980s for $352,000 and has now listed it for close to $6.2 million.

So, what do you get for that price tag? The two-story house sits on a third of an acre of land. The home, which the listing says has been “remarkably restored and lovingly maintained," features four bedrooms and five baths, with a formal living room with vaulted ceilings and a black marble fireplace.

There’s also an all-white kitchen with high-end appliances, a wine closet, dining room and a den with a stone fireplace. The master bedroom has its own fireplace, a private balcony, walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom.

The grounds include a lagoon-style pool and a hillside spa, and there's also a motorcourt, plus a two-car garage out front.

