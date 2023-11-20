Rare early Fleetwood Mac memorabilia going up for auction

Rare Fleetwood Mac memorabilia is set to go up for auction later this week in England. The items were previously owned by the band's former manager and agent, Clifford Adams, also known as Clifford Davis, and many document the early rise of the band.

There will be hundreds of items up for auction, including a personal letter Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green wrote to Adams, which he has had for 50 years. In it Green explains why he walked away from the band and decided to give away his possessions, writing, "I am convinced I will be much happier knowing I have helped relieve suffering in the world and steering clear of big money."

There's also a postcard bassist John McVie sent to Adams back in 1974, as well as Green's driver's license, which was given to Adams in 1981. Plus there's Gold and Platinum discs, tour and radio contracts, and more.

"My archive is unique. There has never been anything like this available to buy in the band's history," Adams tells The London Evening Standard. "It's the ultimate archive to own if you're a Fleetwood Mac fan or considering writing a book about them."

The auction is set to take place at Hansons Auctioneers in Kent, England, on Tuesday, November 21.

"This is an incredible, unique historical archive of one of the greatest bands of all time," says Robin Fletcher, manager of Hansons. "Its comprehensive nature will stun and delight fans around the world. It's priceless in terms of the wealth of information it offers."

More info on the items up for auction can be found at the-saleroom.com.

