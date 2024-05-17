Rare unknown handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan up for auction

Two pages of handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan are set to go up for auction in June.

The recently discovered and previously unknown lyrics, written on telephone message pads from the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New York, are believed to be from the 1980s. The lyrics, written in ballpoint pen, have Dylan referencing the Bible; New School University professor Anne Margaret Daniel, who has researched his archives, suggests they are from the time Dylan was working on the album Infidels, which was released in October 1983.

One of the documents comes with a harmonica that was said to have been given to the manuscript's previous owner by Dylan.

Both lyric sheets will be on sale at Lion Heart Autographs on June 5. More info can be found at lionheartautographs.com.

In other Dylan news ... an exhibit of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's art is set to open at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York. Bob Dylan Remastered: Drawings from the Road, which includes 92 art pieces signed by Dylan, opens May 25 and runs through September 15.

"This exhibition allows everyone, including Dylan's fans, to experience another aspect of the range of talents possessed by this music legend," said Chris Rossi, director of exhibitions at Fenimore Art Museum. "We all recognize him as an accomplished singer/songwriter and visitors will be equally amazed when discovering his work as a visual artist."

