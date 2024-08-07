RCHP's Flea recalls snowboarding "stark naked" with Woody Harrelson: "I have footage"

Playing concerts isn't the only thing Flea does naked.

During an episode of the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, hosted by Cheers costars Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist recalls the time he and Harrelson went snowboarding together without wearing any clothes.

"I have footage of Woody Harrelson and I snowboarding stark naked down a big, snowy mountain," Flea shares.

"It's actually great footage!" Harrelson adds.

Apparently, Flea and Harrelson take snowboarding trips together quite frequently. Flea also tells a story of a time he and Harrelson were racing when the bassist almost hit a woman on the mountain. He says he offered her a sincere apology, though she didn't accept.

"She takes her ski pole and sticks it in my face," Flea recalls. "At this point I'm like, ‘Well, look, I'm f****** sorry, but get your f****** pole out of my face.'"

"Woody comes up and he just sees her pole in my face, and he comes to my defense like a good friend," he continues. "Then she goes, 'My husband's gonna come down here and he's gonna show you what for.' And that's when [Harrelson's] like, 'Bring the f****** husband!'"

We can only assume that all of this inspired the RHCP song "Snow (Hey Oh)."

