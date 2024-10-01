Record Store Day names Pearl Jam's "Waiting for Stevie" as Song of the Year

By Josh Johnson

Record Store Day has named Pearl Jam's "Waiting for Stevie" as its 2024 Song of the Year.

"The sentiment behind the music, and the fact that it's just an overall amazing rock track that transcends when performed live, makes 'Waiting for Stevie' an easy pick for RSD Song of the Year," says RSD co-founder Michael Kurtz.

To celebrate the honor, an exclusive 12-inch single featuring a live version of "Waiting for Stevie" recorded during a May show in Seattle will be released on Record Store Day Black Friday, taking place Nov. 29. The single's B-side includes a live rendition of the song "Wreckage" from a May Las Vegas concert.

Both "Waiting for Stevie" and "Wreckage" appear on Pearl Jam's new album, Dark Matter.

