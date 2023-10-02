Record Store Day announces releases for 2023 Black Friday event

Music fans will once again be lining up at their favorite independent record stores to snag one-of-a-kind releases on Friday, November 24, for the 2023 edition of Record Store Day Black Friday.

Among this year’s releases:

Joni Mitchell is contributing Court and Spark Demos, a collection of never-before-heard early recordings of songs off her classic 1974 album, ahead of its upcoming 50th anniversary.

The Doors' Live in Bakersfield, which captures a 1970 concert around the time of Jim Morrison's indecent exposure trial, will be available as a two-LP and two-CD set.

The March 2, 1969, Grateful Dead concert at San Francisco's Fillmore West will be released as a five-LP package.

War's releasing The World is a Ghetto (50th Anniversary Collector's Edition), featuring alternative takes, reimagined tracks and more off their classic album.

The 2023 Record Store Day Black Friday will also include releases by Jerry Garcia, Faces, INXS, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, The Beach Boys, The Mamas & The Papas, Gram Parsons, Mötley Crüe, The Monkees, Gov't Mule and the late Jeff Beck.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

