Red Hot Chili Peppers headlining inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, held July 19-20 in St. Paul.

The bill also includes The Offspring, The Black Crowes, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, The Head and the Heart, Gary Clark Jr., Wilderado and Soul Asylum, among others. Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette will headline as well.

If you're wondering where the "Yacht Club" part comes in, attendees over 21 can sign up for the Riverboat VIP experience, which includes a 60-minute cruise on the Mississippi River.

Tickets will go on presale beginning Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com.

