Red Hot Chili Peppers add fall headlining US tour date

Red Hot Chili Peppers have added a fall U.S. headlining date to their touring schedule.

The show takes place September 27 at Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, in between performances at Lollapalooza and Connecticut's Sound on Sound festival. St. Vincent will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visit RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

The Chili Peppers have been on tour over the past year supporting their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The international outing hits Europe this summer and South America in the fall.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.