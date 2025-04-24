Red Hot Chili Peppers gig turned into ﻿'Love, Death + Robots﻿' episode for upcoming fourth season

Red Hot Chili Peppers are featured in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix's animated anthology series, Love, Death + Robots.

The episode titled "Can't Stop," directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker David Fincher, recreates RHCP's famed 2003 gig at Slane Castle in Ireland with Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante as string-puppets.

All four band members lend their voices to the episode, which premieres May 15 alongside the rest of Love, Death + Robots season 4.

You can catch a glimpse of "Can't Stop" in the season 4 trailer streaming now on YouTube.

