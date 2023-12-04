Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2024 Unlimited Love tour dates

2023 Global Citizen Concert Gotham/WireImage (Gotham/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers are keeping the love going into 2024.

The "Under the Bridge" outfit has announced another U.S. leg of their Unlimited Love tour, running from May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington, to July 30 in St. Louis. Kid Cudi and Ice Cube are among the openers on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

The Unlimited Love tour supports RHCP's two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, which marked their first records with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!