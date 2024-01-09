Red Hot Chili Peppers headlining Bonnaroo 2024

2023 Global Citizen Concert Gotham/WireImage (Gotham/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining Bonnaroo 2024, taking place June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The bill also includes Cage the Elephant, who is playing a show for the first time since frontman Matt Shultz was arrested for and pleaded guilty to gun charges in 2023, Maggie Rogers, Brittany Howard, Interpol, Gary Clark Jr., The Mars Volta, Taking Back Sunday, Grouplove and Milky Chance. Post Malone and producer Fred again.. will headline as well.

Additionally, the annual Bonnaroo SuperJam will be inspired by emo and the music of Dashboard Confessional.

A ticket presale begins Thursday, January 11, at 10 a.m. CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Bonnaroo.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

