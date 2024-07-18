Red Hot Chili Peppers announce collaboration with Parks Project

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a collaboration with the lifestyle brand Parks Project.

The collection includes a T-shirt, sweatshirt and blanket with designs inspired by Yosemite National Park and RHCP's 1999 album, Californication, which turned 25 in June. It will support the organization NatureBridge, which aims to "connect young people to the wonder and science of the natural world."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the Red Hot Chili Peppers on this special collection," says Parks Project President Jack Gray. "The designs, inspired by the stunning landscapes of Yosemite and the band's boundary-pushing artistic style, perfectly align with our mission to promote conservation and inspire a love for the outdoors."

Gray adds, "Together, we hope to make a significant impact by supporting NatureBridge and providing opportunities for kids to connect with nature and learn about the importance of preserving our national parks."

The collection will go on sale July 22 via ParksProject.us.

