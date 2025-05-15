R.E.M. contributes signed guitar to new Sweet Relief auction

R.E.M. has contributed a signed guitar to a new Sweet Relief Music Fund auction to benefit Music's Mental Health Fund, which provides financial aid to those in the music industry in need of mental health services.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have offered up a black Rickenbacker 360 Thinline for the auction, signed by all four members of the band – Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Peter Buck and Bill Berry. It is estimated to sell for $2,000.

Other items in the auction include an autographed copy of Nickelback's Live From Nashville album, and two friends and family tickets to a Coldplay Music of the Spheres show, plus a signed drum skin played during the tour.

Music's Mental Health Fund is a partnership between Sweet Relief and Backline. More info can be found at SweetRelief.org.

A full list of items up for auction can be found at CharityBuzz.com.

