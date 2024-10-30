R.E.M. drops new video for 'I Believe' as part of their We Are Hope Despite the Times campaign

The band just released a lyric video for their Lifes Rich Pageant track "I Believe," in conjunction with their ongoing We Are Hope Despite the Times campaign. The band released a compilation album of the same name back in September to urge folks to get involved in the political process.
The video features the song's lyrics written on a man's T-shirt, and the images are inspired by frontman Michael Stipe's handmade designs from the Fables of the Reconstruction tour. They're also modeled after the politically themed T-shirts Stipe wore during the band's acceptance speech when "Losing My Religion" won Video of the Year at the 1991 MTV VMAs. Back then the shirts called out causes that were important to him.
