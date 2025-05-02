R.E.M. releases ‘Radio Free Europe 2025’ EP to coincide with World Press Freedom Day

R.E.M. has released a new EP to help support a free press.

The Athens rockers, who broke up in 2011, just released the five-track benefit EP Radio Free Europe 2025. The release coincides with World Press Freedom Day, which is Saturday.

The EP includes a never-before-released 2025 remix of the title track from the band’s longtime collaborator Jacknife Lee, as well as the original 1981 mix of the song and one other mix by producer Mitch Easter. It also features the never-before-released demo “Wh. Tornado” and the B-side “Sitting Still.”

The release also celebrates the 75th anniversary of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which currently broadcasts news and information in 27 languages to 23 countries.

“Whether it’s music or a free press – censorship anywhere is a threat to the truth everywhere,” frontman Michael Stipe says. “On World Press Freedom Day, I’m sending a shout-out to the brave journalists at Radio Free Europe.”

“Radio Free Europe’s journalists have been pissing off dictators for 75 years. You know you’re doing your job when you make the right enemies,” bassist Mike Mills adds. “Happy World Press Freedom Day to the ‘OG’ Radio Free Europe.”

Radio Free Europe 2025 is available now via digital outlets. It will also be released as a limited-edition orange vinyl on Sept. 12 via the band’s official store and at independent record stores. Proceeds from the vinyl sales will benefit RFE/RL.

Released in July 1981, “Radio Free Europe” was the first single released by R.E.M. It eventually appeared on their 1983 debut album, Murmur.

