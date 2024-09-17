R.E.M. releases politically themed compilation album to coincide with National Voter Registration Day

R.E.M. is hoping to encourage fans to vote and get involved in the political process with a newly released compilation album We Are Hope Despite The Times.

Released to coincide with National Voter Registration Day, the digital compilation features 18 hand-selected R.E.M. tracks, with themes of activism and social responsibility. Songs on the album include “World Leader Pretend,” "Fall on Me," "Welcome to the Occupation," “Drive,” “Finest Work Song,” “Turn You Inside-Out,” “Pop Song ’89,” “Stand” and “Its the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”

The name of the album is inspired by a lyric from the song "These Days," from 1986's Lifes Rich Pageant, where they sing, "We are young despite the years/ We are concern, we are hope despite the times."

With the release of the album, the band is urging fans to visit vote.gov or headcount.org to register to vote or update their voting information.

We Are Hope Despite The Times is available now via digital outlets.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.