R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe donates handwritten lyrics to charity auction

Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has donated some handwritten lyrics to help raise money for a good cause.

The rocker has contributed a signed lyric sheet for the track "Nightswimming" to the Art for Gaza auction. The money raised is going to Doctors Without Borders.

The auction is set to run until March 2 at 12 p.m. ET. The initial estimate for the sale was between $1,000 and $1,200, but the current bid has already surpassed that. Bids can be placed at bid.whytes.ie.

"Nightswimming" was the fifth single off R.E.M.'s eighth studio album, 1992's Automatic for the People. It featured a string arrangement by Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones.

