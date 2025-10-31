R.E.M.'s Mike Mills reveals how Ariana Grande inspired Howl Owl Howl’s first single

R.E.M.'s Mike Mills, The Black Crowes' former drummer Steve Gorman and Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker recently announced they were joining forces for a new supergroup, Howl Owl Howl, and now they're sharing their first single.

The band has just released the track "My Cologne," and Mills explains on Instagram that it was actually inspired by pop star Ariana Grande.

Mills says in the video, "Ariana Grande put out a record not long ago and her first single was called 'R.E.M.,'" referring to the track on her 2018 album, Sweetener.

Despite it being his band’s name, Mills didn’t think much of it. He says, “OK, sure, it's the dream stage of sleep, that's where we got it. You know, it's universal, that's fine.”

Ari went on to launch a cosmetics line called r.e.m. beauty, and Mills notes that one of the fragrance containers was shaped like a cassette tape with R.E.M. on the cover.

"And then I said, OK, that's going over the line. I gotta say something about that," he says. "So, you know, we're not upset or anything, but I thought it was just funny."

His response is "My Cologne," featuring a line in the chorus, "I wanna smell like Ariana Grande and I think she wants you to smell like me."

Says Mill, "It's all in good fun and I hope she likes it."

"My Cologne" is now available via digital outlets.

Howl Owl Howl is set to hit the road for a nine-date tour starting Nov. 3 in Indianapolis. The tour wraps Nov. 15 in Athens, Georgia, which is the birthplace of R.E.M. A complete list of dates can be found at howlowlhowl.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.