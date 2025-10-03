R.E.M.’s Peter Buck releases second album with singer Joseph Arthur

R.E.M.'s Peter Buck has once again collaborated with musician Joseph Arthur under the moniker Buck Arthur, releasing their second album, Arthur Buck 2.

Coinciding with the album's Friday release, Buck Arthur has dropped a video for the track "Where Did You Go?," a black-and-white clip that follows Arthur as he runs down a tree-lined road while singing the song.

Arthur Buck 2 is the follow-up to the artists' 2018 self-titled release. The new album was produced by Jacknife Lee, who produced R.E.M.'s 2008 album, Accelerate, as well as their final album, 2011's Collapse Into Now.

But that's not the only music we're getting from Buck. He is part of the new band Drink The Sea, which also features Screaming Trees' Barrett Martin, Eleven's Alain Johannes and others. The second part of their self-titled debut album, Drink The Sea II, is out now. It features 11 new songs recorded at the same time as Drink The Sea I, which was released in September.

The group is set to launch a U.S. tour in 2026, kicking off Jan. 30 in Seattle.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.