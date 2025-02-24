R.E.M.’s Peter Buck joins Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy at 'Seattle Fables of the Reconstruction' show

R.E.M.'s Peter Buck made a surprise appearance at Friday's Seattle show of Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy, who are on tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.'s 1985 album, Fables of the Reconstruction.

According to setlist.fm, Buck joined the duo for the second set of the show, once they finished performing Fables of the Reconstruction in its entirety. Buck played on the Reckoning tracks "Time After Time (AnnElise)," "Harborcoat," "Pretty Persuasion," "So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry)" and "Second Guessing," the Life's Rich Pageant track "Cuyahoga," and the Murmur song "Sitting Still."

"It was incredibly moving to sit in on a few songs with the band. And kinda strange too" Peter shared on Instagram. "It's amazing the power of music to transport you through time."

This is the second time Buck has joined Shannon and Narducy at an R.E.M.-themed show. He previously took the stage with them in 2024 in R.E.M.'s home city of Athens, Georgia, for the duo's Murmur tour. At that show, R.E.M.'s Mike Mills, Bill Berry and Michael Stipe also joined the duo on stage, although Stipe did not perform.

Shannon and Narducy's next show is happening Monday in Indianapolis. The tour runs through March 14 in Chicago.

