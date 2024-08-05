REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin shares what he learned from Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler

REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin has paid tribute to Aerosmith following the news the band has retired from touring due to Steven Tyler’s vocal issues.

Cronin writes on Instagram that in the '70s they were often "sabotaged" by bigger bands who they were opening for on tour, but that wasn't the case with Aerosmith, who they opened for in 1976.

“On the first night of the tour, (Steven) Tyler and Joe Perry came to our dressing room, (which was stocked with beer and assorted munchies), introduced themselves and welcomed us to their tour,” he writes. “Steven invited us to join them after every show for a great meal, we were given all access to their party suite; they treated us with respect.”

He notes, “Rather than mess with us, Steven and Joe wanted the best for us, as Aerosmith was not intimidated at all. They used the energy of the REO Speedwagon performance to lift them, they rocked extra hard as a result, and the audience was the ultimate winner."

“I learned a lot from Steven Tyler. Any band who has opened for REO and been treated with love and respect has Steven to thank," Kevin adds.

Regarding Aerosmith's retirement announcement, Cronin notes, "It seems impossible that the great Steven Tyler's retirement will be permanent. He is such a force of nature. But if this is the time for him to hang up his scarves, then so be it and more power to him. He has given so much of himself, and left so much of himself on stages in venues all around the world. He has earned the right to take his final bow whenever he sees fit."

