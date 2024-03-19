Report: Eagles to play residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere

It looks like we may now know the next artist planning to take up residency at the state-of-the-art Las Vegas venue Sphere.

The New York Post reports the Eagles have been booked to play the venue, claiming they've committed to play 10 weekends between the months of September and December.

The residency will allegedly happen once the Eagles finish their The Long Goodbye Tour, which right now has dates confirmed through June 15 in the Netherlands. A complete list of shows can be found at eagles.com.

So far, the report has not been confirmed. In fact, a rep for Sphere told the Post, "We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced."

Right now, Sphere is vacant after U2 wrapped their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency in early March. Phish will be the next band to move in, with four shows booked from April 18-21. That will be followed by Dead & Company, who'll play 24 shows between May 16 and July 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.