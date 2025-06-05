Report: Pop star Nick Jonas cast to play KISS rocker Paul Stanley in biopic

The long-in-the-works KISS biopic has reportedly found its Star Child.

Deadline reports that Nick Jonas will portray singer/guitarist Paul Stanley in Shout It Out Loud, a movie about the formation of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, known for their hard rock anthems, distinctive makeup, and onstage stunts involving fire and fake blood.

Production is set to start at either the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

Deadline reports that Nick will do his own singing, but will need some vocal training to replicate Stanley's voice.

The film, which was first announced by KISS' manager Doc McGhee in 2023, is being directed by McG, whose credits include directing Charlie's Angels and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, as well as executive producing The O.C., Supernatural and Chuck.

