Report: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish performing at Olympics closing ceremony

Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform At Budweiser Stage Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images (Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers will reportedly help Paris "Give It Away" to Los Angeles. And by it, we mean the Olympics.

According to Variety, the "Californication" outfit will play the 2024 Games' closing ceremony, as will Billie Eilish. Rapper Snoop Dogg, who served as a torchbearer during the opening ceremony and has made headlines for his Olympic coverage, is also reportedly set to perform.

Variety says that the three will be part of pre-taped and live segments from Los Angeles as part of the ceremony's "handing over" of the Olympics from its 2024 host to LA, which will hold the Games in 2028.

The 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony gets underway at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. You can watch on NBC and Peacock.

French bands Phoenix and Air were previously confirmed to perform.

