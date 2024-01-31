Report: Talking Heads turned down $80 million to reunite for festivals

Ever since the members of Talking Heads — David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and Jerry Harrison — reunited for September's Toronto Film Festival celebration of the 40th anniversary of Stop Making Sense, fans have been hoping it would lead to a musical reunion. Well, it turns out some promoters tried to make that happen but were unsuccessful.

Billboard reports that Paul Tollett, president of Goldenvoice, the promoters behind Coachella and other festivals, went to Toronto with the hope of getting the band to reunite onstage for the Indio, California, festival. Unfortunately, his attempts were futile, telling Billboard that during meetings with the artists and their reps he "sensed there were no shows happening, so I didn't make an offer."

But he isn’t the only one who tried to persuade Talking Heads to perform again. The mag says Live Nation also made an offer to the band: $80 million for headlining slots on six to eight festivals. They rejected it.

Talking Heads broke up rather acrimoniously back in 1991. The last time they played together was in 2002 at their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

