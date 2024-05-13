RHCP's Flea thinks Denny's is a Grand Slam

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea was red hot about his love for Denny's during John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA live comedy series.

During the six-part show's final episode on Friday, May 10, Flea proclaimed that the home of the Grand Slam is a "microcosm" of Los Angeles.

"Denny's is a magical place and is a sanctuary in this town," Flea said. "It transcends all cultural and ethnic and economic boundaries. It's a beautiful place."

In a social media post alongside a clip of his Denny's speech, Flea wrote, "I very much enjoyed being on John Mulaney's show this evening. He is a nice man." The Denny's account then replied, "Can't tell you how many times we've [listened] to this since the show ended."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.