Rhino’s 2024 vinyl series features releases from The Doors, Grateful Dead & more

Rhino

By Jill Lances

Rhino is kicking off the new year with a new vinyl series, featuring special limited edition vinyl releases from artists like The Doors, Foghat, YesGrateful Dead and more.

The series launches Friday, January 5, with a reissue of The Doors' 1983 album, Alive, She Cried, on translucent emerald vinyl, along with Velvet Underground's Live at Max's Kansas City on two-LP orchid and magenta vinyl, Yes' 1969 self-titled debut on cobalt vinyl and a Foghat compilation on translucent tan vinyl.

The series will continue throughout January with the reissues of two Grateful Dead albums on January 12: 1987's In The Dark on silver vinyl and 1977's Terrapin Station on emerald green vinyl. And January 19 will see the release of the two volumes of Lenny Kaye's Nuggets compilations on psychedelic vinyl.

The month of releases will wrap on January 26, with two Stevie Nicks solo albums: 1994's Street Angel on transparent red vinyl and 2001's Trouble in Shangri-La on transparent sea blue vinyl. Also being released on January 26 is Black Sabbath's 1973 album, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (50th Anniversary), on smokey vinyl, a Curtis Mayfield compilation on grape vinyl and a Ray Charles compilation on light blue vinyl.

The exclusive vinyl releases will be available online and at participating retailers. A complete list of releases can be found at rhino.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!