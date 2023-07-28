Rhino's 45th anniversary Rhino Red series kicks off with red vinyl from The Doors, Aretha Franklin & more

By Jill Lances

Rhino is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a series of limited edition red vinyl reissues, dubbed Rhino Red, focusing on albums from the '60s, '70s and '80s.

The series kicks off July 28 with four red vinyl releases from the '60s, including The Doors' 1968 Japanese compilation Golden AlbumThis is the first time the album's been made available worldwide. It contains songs from three studio albums — The DoorsStrange Days, and Waiting for the Sun — and comes with a bonus seven-inch that features five songs from the compilation, including the classic "People are Strange."

Only 5,000 copies of the Rhino Red Golden Album are available and can be purchased exclusively at thedoors.com and rhino.com.

Also being released on July 28 is Aretha Franklin's Soul '69, limited to 3,000 copies; Otis Redding's Love Man, limited to 2,000 copies and Love's Da Capo, also limited to 2,000 copies.

There's also more to come with 1970s albums by Doobie Brothers, the Ramones, Todd Rundgren and Chicago dropping August 25, and 1980s albums by ForeignerB-52'sZapp and Starship coming September 22.

