Rick Springfield prefers ‘microdosing’ over ketamine therapy to help depression

Rick Springfield is opening up about the alternative treatments he's experimented with to help with depression, something he's dealt with since his teen years.

In a new interview with People, the "Jesse's Girl" singer reveals he's tried ketamine treatments, but in the end it wasn't for him.

"I wanted to see if it’d open a few things in my brain," he says. "It was a creative experiment and an experiment on depression. I did it for as long as suggested, and I wasn’t a big fan.”

“It made me feel heavy and machinelike. It didn’t change much in me — although I have been writing a lot, so you never know what kind of effect it has later on," he says. "It’s not a black-and-white kind of thing."

One alternative option he seems more positive about is “micro-dosing” LSD.

"I did acid, and that was actually a little better," he says. "I hadn’t done that since I was in my 20s, but it was a great high. I don’t mean to push drugs on anyone, but I’m not averse to anything that helps me be happier and a better person. I could use some help in that area. I’m always searching."

But Springfield shares that cutting back on alcohol two years ago “helped more than anything.”

“I’ll have a couple of sips of vodka or something when I’m onstage," he shares, "but I don’t drink any other time.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.