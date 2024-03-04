Rickey Medlocke on not being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke has some strong opinions about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, specifically the fact that he's not in it.

Medlocke was Skynyrd’s drummer from 1971-72, rejoined the band as guitarist in 1996 and has been with them ever since. Despite the long tenure, there have been many who have questioned whether he should be considered an original member of the band, including the HOF, as he was not inducted with Skynryd in 2006.

"The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame stated that I have not had any link or that I wasn't significant to the career, and it didn't want me being inducted with them," Medlocke shared in an interview with Iridium Rock and Metal Reviews, describing the decision as "kind of a blow to me."

"Here's what I say to them,” he added, giving the HOF the middle finger.

Medlocke got particularly peeved when he saw who has been getting inducted but noted, “It is what it is. My Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is the fans out there and the music that I play and the band that I play in, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and my own stuff."

Next up for Medlocke and Lynyrd Skynyrd, they're due to kick off a new leg of the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with ZZ Top on Friday, March 8, in Savannah, Georgia. A complete list of dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com.

