Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band cancel final two shows of fall tour due to illness

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band have canceled the final two shows on their fall tour due to illness.

“Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest," reads a statement released by the rocker's rep. “As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon."

Canceled concerts are Tuesday's show at the TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia and Wednesday's at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Ticketholders will receive automatic refunds.

Ringo and his All Starr Band kicked off the fall leg of their tour on Sept. 7 in San Diego. They have no other shows on the schedule for 2024.

