Ringo Starr once again wants you to spread “Peace and Love” on his birthday

Ringo Starr is turning 83 on Friday, July 7, and he celebrating with his annual Peace and Love birthday event.

"As many of you know, since 2008, every year I use my birthday, July the 7th, to spread peace and love," he shares in a new video featuring footage from past birthdays. He explains that the first one took place in Chicago with just 80 fans; he says now "it's grown so much with a celebration in countries all over the world."

"You have all helped create a wave of peace and love that goes over a whole planet. It's a simple thing to do,” Ringo says. “So I’m giving you this reminder to join me if you want to at noon your local time on July the 7th to post, say or even just think peace and love."

He adds, "That would be great. A great birthday gift for me and for the world. It helps the planet…and the new planets we’re going to.”

