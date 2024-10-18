Ringo Starr shares details of his new country album, 'Look Up'

The Beatles legend just announced he'll release Look Up, co-written and produced by T Bone Burnett, on Jan. 10.
Fans are getting their first preview of the record with the just released song "Time on My Hands," which was co-written by Burnett, Paul Kennerly and Daniel Tashian. It is available now via digital outlets.
And Ringo will celebrate the release of Look Up with two shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, billed as Ringo Starr & Friends. The shows are happening Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, with tickets going on sale Oct. 25.
Look Up is available for preorder now. Check out the track list below:
"Breathless" (featuring Billy Strings)
"Look Up" (featuring Molly Tuttle)
"Time On My Hands"
"Never Let Me Go" (featuring Billy Strings)
"I Live For Your Love" (featuring Molly Tuttle)
"Come Back" (featuring Lucius)
"Can You Hear Me Call" (featuring Molly Tuttle)
"Rosetta" (featuring Billy Strings and Larkin Poe)
"You Want Some"
"String Theory" (featuring Molly Tuttle)
"Thankful" (featuring Alison Krauss)
