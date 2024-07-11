Ringo Starr shares video with highlights of his Peace & Love birthday celebration

Ringo Starr is giving fans a look at his Peace & Love birthday celebration, which took place Sunday.

The rocker, who turned 84, just shared a video featuring highlights from the big day at Beverly Hills Park, which includes footage of him arriving with family and friends, and posing in front of his stainless steel, 8-foot-tall, 800-pound peace sculpture. He's then joined by fellow rocker and brother-in-law Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh for some more photos in front of the sculpture.

The video also shows Ringo walking the press line, and includes clips of performances from artists like Ben Harper, Ben Dickey and Willie Watson. It also has a snippet of a speech Walsh made wishing his “best friend” Ringo a happy 84th.

“The world loves Ringo Starr because how could they not,” Walsh says.

“I am getting overwhelmed there are so many of you now,” Ringo tells the gathered crowd. “We started doing this celebration with about 50 people in 2008. I am truly grateful you all turned up today otherwise I’d be lonely. ... We are going round the world - we are in 34 countries and all I can do is say is peace and love.”

Other famous names who attended the festivities included Stephen Stills, Edgar Winter, Matt Sorum, Diane Warren and Linda Perry.

The video ends with the united “peace and love” declaration, as the band launches into The Beatles’ “Birthday." A two-tiered cake is then brought out as Walsh leads the crowd in “Happy Birthday.”

