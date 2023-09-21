Ringo Starr takes a tumble onstage in New Mexico

ABC/ Heidi Gutman

By Jill Lances

Ringo Starr took a little tumble onstage during a concert in New Mexico on Wednesday.

Video posted by TMZ shows The Beatles legend walking up some stairs to return to the stage; as he heads toward his microphone, he trips, hitting the stage hard.

The rocker’s band was in the middle of singing “Give Peace A Chance” at the time of the fall, and he got back on his feet to join his bandmates on the chorus. He joked, “I fell over just to tell you that," referring to the song’s classic refrain.

Ringo and His All-Starr Band, made up of Toto's Steve LukatherMen at Work's Colin HayEdgar WinterWarren HamHamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, next play Kansas City, Missouri, on September 22. A complete list of dates can be found at ringostarr.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!