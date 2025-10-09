Ringo Starr’s first four solo albums to be reissued on color vinyl

Ringo Starr's post-Beatles solo career is being celebrated with new colored vinyl reissues. The rocker's first four solo albums are set to be reissued on new limited-edition pressings on Oct. 24.

Reissues include Ringo's two 1970 releases, the covers album Sentimental Journey on buttermilk yellow vinyl, and the country influenced Beaucoups of Blues on baby blue vinyl.

There's also 1973's Ringo, which hit #2 on the Billboard 200 and features classics like "Photograph" and "You're Sixteen (You're Beautiful And You're Mine)" on molten lava vinyl, and 1974's Goodnight Vienna, another top-10 hit, on psychedelic waves custom color vinyl.

All four reissues are available now for preorder at RingoStarr.com.

