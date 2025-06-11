RIP Brian Wilson: Beach Boy Al Jardine, daughters Carnie and Wendy, Bob Dylan share tributes

More tributes for Brian Wilson continue to pour in. His family announced on Wednesday that the Beach Boys mastermind had died at age 82.

In a statement, Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine said, "Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were."

"I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with [your late brothers] Carl and Dennis [Wilson], singing those beautiful harmonies again," he continued. "You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I'll really miss you…still I have the warmth of the sun within me tonight."

Brian's daughter Carnie Wilson, who along with her sister Wendy was a member of the '90s girl group Wilson Phillips, wrote on Instagram, "I have no words to express the sadness I feel right now. My Father @brianwilsonlive was every fiber of my body. He will be remembered by millions and millions until the world ends. I am lucky to have been his daughter and had a soul connection with him that will live on always."

"I've never felt this kind of pain before, but I know he's resting up there in heaven ... or maybe playing the piano for Grandma Audree his Mom," she continued, adding, "I love you Daddy....I miss so much you already."

Along with Wendy, Carnie released a separate statement saying, "We are deeply saddened to say goodbye to our hero and Daddy. We know how he touched so many people with his musical gifts and we are so thankful for the support from everyone that knew him and all of his fans. May he rest in peace in music."

Bob Dylan, a longtime admirer of Wilson's, wrote on X, "Heard the sad news about Brian today and thought about all the years I've been listening to him and admiring his genius. Rest in peace dear Brian."

