Robbie Robertson, U2 nominated for Hollywood Music in Media Awards

By Jill Lances

Robbie RobertsonBono and The Edge are among the musicians who earned nominations for the 14th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Robertson, who passed away in August at the age of 80, is recognized in the Score — Feature Film category for his work on Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, while U2's Bono and The Edge are nominated in the Song — Documentary category for the song "Forty Foot Man" from Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming With Dave Letterman.

Lenny Kravitz is also in the running for an award: His song "Road to Freedom," from the movie Rustin, is nominated in the Song — Feature Film category.

Winners will be announced November 15 at the Avalon in Hollywood, California. A complete list of nominees can be found at hmmawards.com.

